Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
China will now pay 125% tariffs: Trump's latest move as trade war continues

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 11:57 PM IST

US President Trump also announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, except China.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports to 125 per cent from 104 per cent. The newer range of tariffs will come into effect at midnight.

US President Donald Trump accused China of "ripping off" his country.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump accused China of "ripping off" his country.(Reuters)

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Along with the raised tariffs for Beijing, President Trump also announced a 90-day pause on duties for most countries, except China. The announcement came after the global economy appeared to be in open rebellion against Trump's tariffs.

"I have authorized a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Trump wrote on social media.

The US President had only hours earlier ramped up the duties on Chinese goods to a giant 104 per cent. China then retaliated by raising tariffs on US imports to 84 per cent.

Also Read | After China, EU hits back at Donald Trump with tariffs targeting €21 billion worth goods

Trump's sudden reversal came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on imports from dozens of trading partners. The new trade barriers have hammered markets, raised the odds of recession and prompted retaliatory responses from China and the European Union.

EU hits back at Trump with tariffs targeting €21 billion worth goods

The European Union approved tariffs to hit around €21 billion ($23.2 billion) of US goods in retaliation for the 25 per cent duties President Donald Trump imposed last month on the bloc’s steel and aluminum exports.

A majority of the EU’s 27 member states on Wednesday voted in favor of the penalties, some of which will start to take effect in mid-April.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
