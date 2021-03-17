Home / World News / China-made Covid-19 vaccine required for getting Chinese visa
China-made Covid-19 vaccine required for getting Chinese visa

The Chinese embassy in a statement said it will facilitate measures for people wanting to travel to China to carry on their employment contracts, resume work and do other relevant works.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Persons and their family members going to China to carry on their employment contracts, work resumption and other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications to the Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India, the Chinese embassy said.(AP)

The Chinese embassy has announced it will start issuing visas to travellers who have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificates of vaccination.

"For the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, starting from 15 March 2021, the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and holding the Certificates of Vaccination with some facilitating measures," the statement said while listing the criteria.

Persons and their family members going to China to carry on their employment contracts, work resumption and other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications to the Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India, the Chinese embassy said.

Foreigners with valid APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC) can apply for a business visa with a valid ABTC and invitation letter from their counterpart in China through Chinese Visa Application Service Centre (VFS).

Foreigners who are flying from India to China will be required to present the Electronic Health Declaration for boarding, the embassy added.

Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine china
