IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after Covid shock
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
world news

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after Covid shock

The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST

China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic raged unabated.

The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense U.S.-China relations on trade and other fronts.

Beijing's strict virus curbs enabled it to largely contain the Covid-19 outbreak much quicker than most countries, while government-led policy stimulus and local manufacturers stepping up production to supply goods to many countries crippled by the pandemic have also helped fire up momentum.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 6.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, quicker than the 6.1% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed the third quarter's solid 4.9% growth.

GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year as many nations struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. And China is expected to continue to power ahead of its peers this year, with economists forecasting GDP to expand at the fastest pace in a decade at 8.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

"The higher-than-expected GDP number indicates that growth has stepped into the expansionary zone, although some sectors remain in recovery," Xing Zhaopeng, economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

"Policy exiting will pose counter-cyclical pressures on 2021 growth."

Backed by the strict virus containment measures and policy stimulus, the economy has recovered steadily from a steep 6.8% slump in the first three months of 2020, when an outbreak of Covid-19 in the central city of Wuhan turned into a full-blown epidemic.

Asia's economic powerhouse has been fuelled by a surprisingly resilient export sector, but China's consumption - a key driver of growth - has lagged expectations amid fears of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Data last week showed Chinese exports grew by more than expected in December, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made exports more expensive for overseas buyers.

Yet, underscoring the massive Covid-19 impact worldwide, China's 2020 GDP growth marked its weakest pace since 1976, the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy.

Overall, the slew of brightening economic data has reduced the need for more monetary easing this year, leading the central bank to scale back some policy support, sources told Reuters, but there would be no abrupt shift in policy direction, according to top policymakers.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.6% in October-December, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2% rise and a revised 3.0 gain in the previous quarter.

Highlighting the weakness in consumption, retail sales fell 3.9% last year, marking the first contraction since 1968, records from NBS showed. Growth in retail sales in December missed analyst forecasts and eased to 4.6% from November's 5.0%, as sales of garments, cosmetics, telecoms and autos slowed.

However, China's vast manufacturing sector continued to gain momentum, with industrial output rising at a faster-than-expected rate of 7.3% last month from a year ago, hitting the highest since March 2019.

LINGERING RISKS IN 2021

Ning Jizhe, head of China's statistics bureau, told a briefing that there would be many favourable conditions to sustain China's economic recovery in 2021.

This year marks the start of China's 14th five-year plan, which policymakers see as vital for steering the economy past the so-called "middle income trap".

China still faces many challenges, not least the tensions between Beijing and Washington and how they would play out under the new U.S. administration led by President-elect Joe Biden. As well, rising labour costs, the aging population, and a recent spike in credit defaults add to risks for an economy that is still trying to reduce a mountain of debt.

"We should be alert to the following problems in 2021: first the imbalance of economic recovery. Compared with investment and export, consumption is weak as a whole and has yet to return to normal levels," Wang Jun, Beijing-based chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank.

"The second is the problem of excessive and rapid credit contraction."

The central bank is poised to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged in coming months while steering a steady slowdown in credit expansion in 2021, policy sources have said.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government think tank, sees the macro leverage ratio jumping by about 30 percentage points in 2020 to over 270%.

While this year's predicted growth rate of over 8% would be the strongest in a decade, led by an expected double-digit expansion in the first quarter, it is rendered less impressive coming off the low base set in pandemic-stricken 2020.

Some analysts also cautioned that a recent rebound in Covid-19 cases in the northeast of the country could impact activity and consumption in the run-up to next month's long Lunar New Year holidays.

"Control of people-flows has started, so the risk of a widespread outbreak of Covid should be small," said Iris Pang, ING's chief China economist.

"But the risk of a technology war between China and some economies remains if the U.S. does not remove some measures." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china gdp growth
app
Close
e-paper
A truck drives past Downing Street with a message that reads "Incompentent government destroying shellfish industry" in a protest action by Scottish fishermen against post-Brexit red tape and coronavirus restrictions, which they say could threaten the future of the industry, in London on January 18, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)
A truck drives past Downing Street with a message that reads "Incompentent government destroying shellfish industry" in a protest action by Scottish fishermen against post-Brexit red tape and coronavirus restrictions, which they say could threaten the future of the industry, in London on January 18, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)
world news

'Brexit carnage': Shellfish lorries stack up near Downing Street

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:07 PM IST
One lorry, with the slogan "Brexit Carnage", parked just metres from Downing Street - the official office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Police were asking the lorry drivers for details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cryptocurrency has been booming since March last year and had on Monday from a record level of $40,000.(AFP)
The cryptocurrency has been booming since March last year and had on Monday from a record level of $40,000.(AFP)
world news

UK man on a mission to find long-lost hard drive with bitcoin worth $280 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The resident of Newport, Wales has once again started his search for the drive and urged local city officials to let him dig through landfill sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard prepare to depart from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to assist with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.(AP)
Airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard prepare to depart from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to assist with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.(AP)
world news

Insider attack threat looming on Biden inauguration: What do we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The FBI has been screening National Guard troops entering Washington to thwart any threat of insider attack during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that two of the opposition leader's lawyers had been allowed to enter the police building, but that they were not given access to him.(AP)
Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that two of the opposition leader's lawyers had been allowed to enter the police building, but that they were not given access to him.(AP)
world news

Alexei Navalny lawyer says denied access to Moscow police cell

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Navalny lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the Echo of Moscow radio station she was not being permitted to see her client, who was being held at a police station near the airport after he returned to Russia on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.(AP)
Biden is known to turn to Harris first during meetings to ask for her opinion or perspective on the matter at hand.(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Joe Biden's White House

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:06 PM IST
With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image(AP (Representative Image))
Representative Image(AP (Representative Image))
world news

UK’s vaccination programme expands to cover over-70s

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The National Health Service (NHS) will expand the rollout of the vaccines to the next priority groups from Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
world news

China to sanction US officials for 'nasty behaviour' over Taiwan

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Sino-US ties have worsened as China has already condemned this month's easing, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the waning days of President Donald Trump's presidency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance ministry is expected to present details of its final 2020 budget on Tuesday. (Representative Image)(AP)
The finance ministry is expected to present details of its final 2020 budget on Tuesday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Germany finalises 2020 budget with less new debt than expected

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning net new debt of up to 180 billion euros this year to continue rescue and stimulus measures and shield Europe's largest economy from the impact of a potentially aggressive new wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)
world news

UAE suspends visa-free travel for Israelis until July

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The UAE ratified the agreement on visa-free travel with Israel last week and it was set to go into effect 30 days from then. The agreement follows a normalization accord between the countries signed in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age.(AP)
Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age.(AP)
world news

UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, says minister

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Latest figures show the United Kingdom has vaccinated 3,857,266 people with a first dose and 449,736 with a second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia.(AP)
world news

Western anger over Navalny case meant to distract from problems at home: Russia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister for Covid vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Minister for Covid vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021.(via REUTERS)
world news

UK says vaccine manufacturing lumpy, supply not as good as hoped

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the United Kingdom was hoping for 2 million vaccines a week from AstraZeneca.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 44-year-old Navalny was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after he flew in from Germany.(Reuters)
The 44-year-old Navalny was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport less than an hour after he flew in from Germany.(Reuters)
world news

Germany calls for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's immediate release

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Navalny "took the conscious decision to return to Russia because he sees it as his personal and political home", German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
world news

West condemns Putin critic Alexey Navalny’s detention in Moscow

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny, 44, ad been detained for violating the terms of a suspended sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Donald Trump leaves office.(Reuters file photo)
The designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Donald Trump leaves office.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Trump administration plans to designate Houthis as terrorists

ANI, Nicosia
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:13 PM IST
This move is expected to exacerbate further the grave humanitarian situation in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP