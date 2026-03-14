China's 'one language' push with a nationalism law sparks concern for minorities. Here's why
New legislation formalises Mandarin as dominant language, grants sweeping powers to curb minority cultural expression — and reaches beyond China's borders
China has passed a sweeping new law aimed at forging a "shared" national identity among the Han Chinese majority and the 55 recognised ethnic minorities, a move Beijing says will strengthen cohesion and modernisation. But it's sparked fears that this will legally strengthen decades of a forced assimilation policy targeting groups including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Mongolians.
The ‘Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress’ was approved on Thursday at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislature, by 2,756 votes to three, with three abstentions.
Language at the centre
At its core, the law mandates Mandarin as the basic language of instruction in schools from kindergarten through the end of high school, and for all government and official business. A draft copy of the legislation reviewed by Reuters goes further: in public settings where Mandarin and minority languages appear together, Mandarin must be given “prominence in placement, order, and similar respects”.
Also read | China’s hereditary elite is taking shape
The law does state that “the state respects and protects the learning and use of minority languages and scripts”. However, critics say the broader thrust of the legislation tells a different story.
Earlier, students in minority regions were permitted to study much of their curriculum in their native language, be it Tibetan, Uyghur, or Mongolian, among others. Under the new framework, that flexibility is gone.
Magnus Fiskesjo, an associate professor of anthropology at Cornell University, said the law would “isolate” the next generation, forcing them to abandon their language and culture. The Chinese government, for its part, argues that Mandarin instruction improves job prospects for minority youth.
Beyond language, the law calls for promoting “integration” across education, housing, migration, community life, culture, and tourism. Analysts cited by the BBC say provisions encouraging "mutually embedded community environments" are likely, in practice, to break up neighbourhoods with high concentrations of minorities.
Allen Carlson, an associate professor of government at Cornell University and an expert on Chinese foreign policy, was blunt in his assessment. "The law makes it clearer than ever that in President Xi Jinping's China, non-Han peoples must do more to integrate themselves with the Han majority, and above all else be loyal to Beijing," he said.
Reach beyond China's borders
One key point that sets this legislation apart from previous policy directives is that it covers Chinese people outside the country too, Reuters noted in a report citing analysts.
The law states that organisations and individuals outside China that carry out acts deemed to “undermine ethnic unity and progress or create ethnic separatism” will be “pursued for legal liability in accordance with the law”.
This has implications for several groups that diasgree with the Communist regime. The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), which works out of Munich and Washington, is one such example. The WUC's president, Turgunjan Alawdun, warned that the law, read alongside China's Counter-Terrorism Law which is used to justify the mass detention camp system launched in 2016, could further restrict basic freedoms in minority regions.
The detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in facilities Beijing describes as "re-education" centres has previously drawn a United Nations finding of serious human rights violations.
UN reacts too
UN human eights chief Volker Turk voiced concern the day after the law's passage, warning that it “risks entrenching assimilationist policies in statute, restricting minority-language education, and limiting free practice of religion and culture”. H
He called upon China to uphold obligations under international human rights law, which requires states to protect the identities of ethnic, linguistic, and religious minorities.
The WUC has also urged the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to raise the matter directly with Beijing during diplomatic engagements.
But China has pushed back. An editorial in state newspaper China Daily argued that the law followed a rigorous legislative process with multiple rounds of consultation with lawmakers and ethnic minority representatives.
"It is misleading to claim that ethnic minorities in China must choose between economic development and cultural preservation," it said.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP and ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More