Home / World News / China's Xi Jinping's new top team has no women, a first in 25 years

China's Xi Jinping's new top team has no women, a first in 25 years

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 11:08 AM IST

China's Xi Jinping: Sun Chunlan who was the only woman sitting on the previous Politburo has retired.

China's Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping walks ahead of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee.(AFP)
China's Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping walks ahead of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The Chinese communist party's seven-member Politburo standing committee will have no full women members for the first time in 25 years as Xi Jinping unveiled China’s new top leaders on Sunday.

Read more: These are China's seven most powerful men

Sun Chunlan who was the only woman sitting on the previous Politburo has retired. No other women were appointed to the Politburo standing committee.

As China's Xi Jinping secured a third term as leader of the Communist party, the Politburo standing committee which determines the path of the country's development in the next five years will consist of seven men.

The seven men of the Politburo standing committee are: Xi Jinping, 69, Li Qiang, 63, Zhao Leji, 65, Wang Huning, 67, Cai Qi, 66, Ding Xuexiang, 60 and Li Xi, 66.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china xi jinping
china xi jinping

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out