China's Xinjiang warns of flash floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves
China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production.
China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since June, with some meteorologists blaming climate change. The excessively hot weather has driven up demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern.
Xinjiang's latest heatwaves have been particularly long lasting and widespread, Chen Chunyan, chief expert at the Xinjiang Meteorological Observatory, told state media.
She noted the extreme weather in the south and east of the region, more than twice the size of France, has already lasted for about 10 days.
Ruoqiang in the southeast of Xinjiang activated a red alert - the highest in a three-tier heat warning system - on Friday evening, forecasting temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or more for the next 24 hours.
In 2015, a local news portal reported 50.3C at a weather station near Ayding, a dry lake in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression.
"Continued high temperature has accelerated glacial melting in mountainous areas, and caused natural disasters such as flash floods, mudslides, and landslides in many places," Chen said.
The China Meteorological Administration said a day earlier that the glacial melting in Xinjiang poses a high risk of dam failure on a tributary of the Aksu River near China's border with Kyrgyzstan.
Mostly known for its deserts, Xinjiang is also home to long mountain ranges along its borders, including the Tian Shan mountains, the Pamirs, the Kunlun mountains and the Karakoram, which have become increasingly popular for Chinese tourists amid COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.
Such heatwaves could also impact crops, especially cotton, Chen cautioned.
Xinjiang accounts for production of about 20% of the world's cotton, a water-thirsty crop. By some estimates, 20,000 litres of water is needed to produce 1 kilogramme of cotton, enough for one T-shirt and a pair of jeans.
Xinjiang is not suffering alone. Another round of extreme temperatures are expected to affect some 20 provinces.
Coastal provinces and the financial capital of Shanghai are expected to be the most affected, with temperatures as high as 39C expected on Saturday, said the National Meteorological Center.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Russian missiles kill three in central Ukraine region, says governor
Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said. Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.
Punjab machinations will extend political turmoil in Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Punjab province. On Friday, Hamza was re-elected to the post by just three votes amid high drama when deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 crucial votes of his rival candidate. The run-off election for the Punjab chief minister was conducted in the Punjab Assembly in line with the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
WHO to decide if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday. Warning against discrimination - A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The European Union's drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Pakistan, China welcome 'interested' third countries joining CPEC
All-weather allies Pakistan and China have decided to welcome "interested" third countries joining the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying it was "an open and inclusive platform" for mutually beneficial cooperation. The 3rd meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in virtual mode on Friday.
Taliban's worrying new diktat for those who criticise 'Islamic Emirate'
The Taliban will punish those to criticise the scholars and public servants of 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' without any authenticity, be it with gesture, word or anything else, reported news agency ANI citing Voice of America. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has reportedly published new set of instructions attributed to their leader, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, calling their implementation "Sharia responsibility" of the people and the media.
