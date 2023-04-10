China-Taiwan LIVE: China practices 'sealing off' Taiwan on day 3 of wargames

China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during a third day of wargames around the self-ruled island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force.

China said that its multiple batches of H-6K fighter jets carrying live ammunition, carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan. China launched the exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting US House speaker Kevin McCarthy, an encounter it had warned would provoke a furious response.

