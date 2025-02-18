Chinese village uses fake cotton snow to attract tourists, apologises

A Chinese tourist village, known for its scenic views and snow cover, did not receive enough snow this year due to the climate change. The village, however, was determined to not send the tourists back without the experience of witnessing the snow. It came up with an innovative idea to retain tourists – creating a perception of snow. They tried to cover the village with cotton wool and soapy water. The plan, however, has backfired. This photo taken on January 12, 2025 shows people gathering to see frost-covered trees on the bank of Songhua River in China's Jilin. (Representational Photo)(AFP)

The village, which lies in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, has apologised for creating the fake experience after receiving criticism online, reported news agency Reuters.

The Chengdu Snow Village project, through a post on a Chinese social media app Wechat, said that it did not snow as much as anticipated because of warm weather during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. That is why they came up with the idea which, however, turned the tourists’ experience worse.

"In order to create a 'snowy' atmosphere the tourist village purchased cotton for the snow...but it did not achieve the expected effect, leaving a very bad impression on tourists who came to visit," the Chengdu Snow Village project said in the statement, according to the report.

Online backlash

The apology came after disappointed tourists took to social media to criticize the move. The photos that made rounds on Wechat reportedly showed cotton wool sheets strewn about the grounds, only partially covering leafy areas, the report said.

The houses appeared to be covered with a thick snow blanket. However, it was all cotton when inspected closely, said a netizen.

"A snow village without snow," another user said.

The tourist area began to clean up the snow after online criticism and the site has been closed for now.

The village also said they “deeply apologise” and added that the tourists are entitled to a refund.

Amid climate change, China is facing harsher and warmer temperatures. The heatwaves last long and there are frequent, unpredictable heavy rains, said China’s weather bureau.

With inputs from Reuters.