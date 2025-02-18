Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chinese village uses fake cotton snow to attract tourists, apologises

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2025 02:04 PM IST

Chinese tourist village's attempt to simulate snow with cotton wool disappointed tourists.

A Chinese tourist village, known for its scenic views and snow cover, did not receive enough snow this year due to the climate change. The village, however, was determined to not send the tourists back without the experience of witnessing the snow. It came up with an innovative idea to retain tourists – creating a perception of snow. They tried to cover the village with cotton wool and soapy water. The plan, however, has backfired.

This photo taken on January 12, 2025 shows people gathering to see frost-covered trees on the bank of Songhua River in China's Jilin. (Representational Photo)(AFP)
This photo taken on January 12, 2025 shows people gathering to see frost-covered trees on the bank of Songhua River in China's Jilin. (Representational Photo)(AFP)

The village, which lies in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, has apologised for creating the fake experience after receiving criticism online, reported news agency Reuters.

The Chengdu Snow Village project, through a post on a Chinese social media app Wechat, said that it did not snow as much as anticipated because of warm weather during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. That is why they came up with the idea which, however, turned the tourists’ experience worse.

"In order to create a 'snowy' atmosphere the tourist village purchased cotton for the snow...but it did not achieve the expected effect, leaving a very bad impression on tourists who came to visit," the Chengdu Snow Village project said in the statement, according to the report.

Online backlash

The apology came after disappointed tourists took to social media to criticize the move. The photos that made rounds on Wechat reportedly showed cotton wool sheets strewn about the grounds, only partially covering leafy areas, the report said.

The houses appeared to be covered with a thick snow blanket. However, it was all cotton when inspected closely, said a netizen.

"A snow village without snow," another user said.

The tourist area began to clean up the snow after online criticism and the site has been closed for now.

The village also said they “deeply apologise” and added that the tourists are entitled to a refund.

Amid climate change, China is facing harsher and warmer temperatures. The heatwaves last long and there are frequent, unpredictable heavy rains, said China’s weather bureau.

With inputs from Reuters.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On