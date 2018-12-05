Christian Michel extradition: UK urgently seeks information from India

The Theresa May government is urgently seeking information from India on the circumstances related to the extradition of Christian Michel, who was deported from Dubai to India on Tuesday.

Michel, who is a British national, was arrested in Dubai and flown to New Delhi after a UAE court cleared his extradition to face charges of alleged financial irregularities in the controversial sale of AgustaWestland helicopters.

He is wanted for commercial fraud, bribery and money laundering in connection with the deal to purchase 12 helicopters for the Indian Air Force from the company then known as AgustaWestland. Michel has refuted the allegations.

Asked if the Foreign and Commonwealth Office had opposed his extradition to India, a spokesperson told HT: “Our staff continue to support the family of a British man following his detention in the UAE”.

“We are in contact with his family and the Emirati authorities regarding his case, and are urgently seeking information from the Indian authorities on his circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 20:22 IST