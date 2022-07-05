City to be locked down after first cases of Omicron subvariant BA.5 reported in China
The city of Xian in northwest China’s Shaanxi province will be locked down from Wednesday, following a community outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5, the first cases of the Covid subvariant in China, becoming the latest challenge to the country’s zero-Covid policy.
The Xian municipal government ordered a week-long lockdown after around a dozen locally transmitted cases - both symptomatic and asymptomatic - were detected in the past three days.
All public places including schools, restaurants, gyms, cultural activity venues and markets will be shut down from Wednesday, the announcement on Tuesday said. While in-house dining has been suspended, take-aways will be allowed, authorities said.
“Special places such as prisons, welfare homes, and old-age institutions will be closed for management,” a state media report said. Strict curbs on the movement of private and public transport are also expected to be set in place.
The residents are likely to go through repeated mass tests this coming week in line with the zero-Covid protocols followed by China.
Zhang Yi, an infectious diseases specialist from Shaanxi’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told the news platform Cnwest.com that the Omicron BA.5 strain was behind the latest outbreak in the provincial capital Xian.
“The Omicron BA.5 subvariant is even more transmissible and spreads even more quickly than the previous BA2.2 sublineage, and it has an even stronger capability to escape vaccines,” Zhang was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.
Both BA.4 and BA.5 were first detected in South Africa earlier this year and are said to be behind an uptick in cases in various countries, including the US.
For Xian’s residents, the shutting down of the city, will be a grim reminder of the situation barely six months ago.
The city, known for the Terracotta Army historical site, went through a gruelling lockdown for weeks late last year following a Covid-19 outbreak in December. It was again partially locked down in April, following another cluster of cases.
-
Dutch House approves to make work from home a legal right
The Dutch parliament approved legislation to establish work-from-home as a legal right, making the Netherlands one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law. The legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands on Tuesday. It still needs a nod from the Dutch senate before its final adoption.
-
Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by 'massive shelling' by Russia: Mayor
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, a city in the path of Moscow's offensive came under sustained bombardment, its mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Vadim Lyakh said in a Facebook that “massive shelling” pummeled Sloviansk, which had a population of about 107,000 before Russian invaded Ukraine more than four months ago.
-
Mississippi judge to hear challenge to abortion law by state's only clinic
A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider a lawsuit filed by Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state. The Jackson Women's Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court. It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest.
-
China resumes in'tl flights after 2 years, services to India still in limbo
China has started permitting international flights after a two-year ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is no word yet on the resumption of air services to India even after Beijing lifted a visa ban for Indian professionals and their families last month. China is also processing the list of hundreds of Indian students wanting to return to the country to re-join their colleges. Beijing is reportedly reviewing the Indian student lists.
-
China says talks with US Treasury chief Yellen constructive, pragmatic
Chinese vice-premier Liu He had a “constructive” dialogue with US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday with both sides agreeing to strengthen “macro-policy communication” and coordination, according to a statement from China. Liu expressed concern over the additional tariffs that the US had imposed on Chinese goods during the video conversation, the official Chinese statement, released by state news agency Xinhua said. The exchange was “pragmatic and frank”, the Chinese statement said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics