Clashes mar London protests near covered Gandhi, Churchill statues

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:15 IST

Thousands of people described as members of right wing groups gathered to support Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square, sang the national anthem, and clashed with the police as most supporters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign stayed away to avoid confrontation.

Flares and bottles were hurled at the police in the square where the statues of Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela were boarded up. The BLM campaigners remained in Hyde Park and later dispersed, with plans to protest later in the week.

As footage emerged of clashes with the police, home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Thoroughly unacceptable thuggery. Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law. Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated”.

“Coronavirus remains a threat to us all. Go home to stop the spread of this virus & save lives”, she added, as reports came from protests from Bristol, Brighton and other towns across the UK.

In Leicester, some councillors, residents and former MP Keith Vaz formed a cordon around Gandhi’s statue, while an online petition calling for the statue’s removal was closed after it enlisted over 6,000 signatures. The local council will be considering the petition as part of a wider review of public spaces.

Descendants of Churchill and those instrumental in setting up Gandhi’s statue in London in 2015 regretted that their statues needed to be protected, with Patel and others calling for the protective boards to be removed soon.

According to London mayor Sadiq Khan, his office had intelligence that far-right groups were planning protests with potential of violence, and attack Mandela’s statue. The Greater London Authority under him is responsible for the statues in Parliament Square.

Meghnad Desai, chairman of the Gandhi Memorial Statue Trust, said: “It is a pity and a shame that the Gandhi statue in Parliament Square is to be covered up ahead of the BLM rally today. Gandhi has nothing to hide. He is a pioneer of the struggle against imperialism and racism who inspired Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela”.

Gandhi and Churchill statues were among those attacked by BLM protestors last Sunday.

Nicholas Soames, Churchill’s grandson and former Conservative minister, said he was “deeply upset” at the statue being covered, adding that British society, according to him, has “lost its moral compass”.

He said: “I find it extraordinary that millions and millions of people all over the world who look up to Britain will be astonished that a statue of Churchill and the Cenotaph, our national war memorial, could have been defaced in this disgusting way.”

Emma Soames, Churchill’s grand-daughter, wants the statue to be placed in a museum: “It’s extraordinarily sad that my grandfather, who was such a unifying figure in this country, appears to have become a sort of icon through being controversial.”

“I think on the whole, people weren’t looking at the entire record of people when they put up statues for them, and even if they did we’d be living in a country of empty plinths I think”, she said, adding that the sight of her grandfather boarded up was “shocking”.