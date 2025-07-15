Cloudflare DNS outage: Multiple websites on 1.1.1.1 server down, company reacts

Web hosting service Cloudflare was down for thousands of users on Monday afternoon, as per DownDetector. Cloudflare said that there is an issue with the 1.1.1.1 public resolver, which resulted in many websites hosted on its server being down, and they are working to fix it. Representational image.(Unsplash)

"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating, an issue which potentially impacts multiple users that use 1.1.1.1 public resolver. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available," the company stated.

DownDetector, a platform that tracks outages on the internet based on users' reports, had as many as 4,071 users reporting an outage at the peak of the outage. Since then, the number of reports has fallen to the 400s and is going down. In the comments section of the app, many users said that Cloudflare is back up and working.

More than 4,000 people reported an outage with DownDetector. (DownDetector)

Additionally, DownDetector showed that 98% of the users reported a problem with the DNS and 1% reported an issue with hosting. Some users claimed that the outage was not limited to the Cloudflare DNS and Google and other hosting services also faced an outage.

Despite DownDetector also showing the same, there has been no official message from Google about the issue, as of now.