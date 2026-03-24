Colombia plane crash: 1 killed, 77 rescued, dozens missing after C-130 jet mishap

Colombian President Gustavo Petro in a post on X said that the status of more than 40 pepople on board the plane is yet to be confirmed. In a video posted to social media, Colombian Air Force Commander Fernando Silva said the plane had 114 passengers and 11 crew members on board, while stating that the authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

The jet crashed deep in the country's southern Amazon region, and was carrying more than 100 people, Reuters news agency reported.

At least one person was killed, and 77 others rescued and hospitalised after a Colombian Air Force plane crashed just after takeoff on Monday, authorities said.

How did the C-130 jet crash? The accident took place when the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, on the border with Peru, Colombia's defense minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier on X.

One of the videos circulating on social media showed the jet, which was transporting troops, nosediving just seconds after takeoff, while another published by local outlet BluRadio showed thick plumes of smoke rising in the aftermath, Reuters reported. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. According to BluRadio, the crash took place just 3 km from an urban center.

What did the Colombian President say? In an earlier post on X, Colombian President Petro criticised bureaucratic obstacles delaying his plans to modernise the military. “The modernization of the military forces' armament has been a decision of my presidency for years. Bureaucratic difficulties in the military administration have not allowed the Conpes/confis to carry these out since a year ago when I requested it,” Petro said in the post.

The Colombian President said that if the decision was not approved, “civilian or military administrative officials” must be removed, while saying no more time would be granted.

“The planning director, together with the defense minister, must meet with me to approve the Conpes for the purchase of armament, starting with the anti-drones, and it will be financed with future appropriations as a strategic project,” Petro stated.