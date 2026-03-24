Colombia plane crash: 1 killed, 77 rescued, dozens missing after C-130 jet mishap
The jet crashed deep in the country's southern Amazon region, and was carrying more than 100 people.
At least one person was killed, and 77 others rescued and hospitalised after a Colombian Air Force plane crashed just after takeoff on Monday, authorities said.
The jet crashed deep in the country's southern Amazon region, and was carrying more than 100 people, Reuters news agency reported.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro in a post on X said that the status of more than 40 pepople on board the plane is yet to be confirmed. In a video posted to social media, Colombian Air Force Commander Fernando Silva said the plane had 114 passengers and 11 crew members on board, while stating that the authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.
How did the C-130 jet crash?
The accident took place when the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, on the border with Peru, Colombia's defense minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier on X.
One of the videos circulating on social media showed the jet, which was transporting troops, nosediving just seconds after takeoff, while another published by local outlet BluRadio showed thick plumes of smoke rising in the aftermath, Reuters reported. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. According to BluRadio, the crash took place just 3 km from an urban center.
What did the Colombian President say?
In an earlier post on X, Colombian President Petro criticised bureaucratic obstacles delaying his plans to modernise the military. “The modernization of the military forces' armament has been a decision of my presidency for years. Bureaucratic difficulties in the military administration have not allowed the Conpes/confis to carry these out since a year ago when I requested it,” Petro said in the post.
The Colombian President said that if the decision was not approved, “civilian or military administrative officials” must be removed, while saying no more time would be granted.
“The planning director, together with the defense minister, must meet with me to approve the Conpes for the purchase of armament, starting with the anti-drones, and it will be financed with future appropriations as a strategic project,” Petro stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More