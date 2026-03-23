Colombian military plane carrying 110 soldiers on board crashes during takeoff
Minister Pedro Sanchez said with "deep sorrow" that an Air Force Hercules had crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador.
Colombia’s defence ministry on Monday said that a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft met with an accident in the country’s southern region. According to local outlet BluRadio, around 110 soldiers were reportedly travelling on the plane at the time.
Colombia’s Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed grief over the crash in a post on X. “With deep sorrow, I report that a Hercules aircraft from our @FuerzaAereaCol suffered a tragic accident while taking off from Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo), as it was transporting troops from our Public Force," he said.
Also read | LaGuardia airport crash: What led to collision between aircraft and fire truck?
He added that military units had reached the site, but “the exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined.”
There was no immediate response from US defence company Lockheed Martin regarding the incident.
The accident comes just weeks after another Hercules C-130, operated by the Bolivian Air Force, crashed in the densely populated city of Alto at the end of February. That incident left more than 20 people dead and around 30 injured, with banknotes from the aircraft’s cargo scattering across the city and leading to clashes between residents and security forces.
LaGuardia airport crash
In a separate incident, at New York's LaGuardia airport, two pilots died and 32 passengers of an Air Canada Express jet were injured after the aircraft collided with a fire truck at the time of landing.
The Air Canada Express CRJ-900 plane, operated by its regional partner Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members from Montreal, news agency Reuters reported.
The airport operations have been suspended following the incident with the airport authorities saying that the National Transportation Safety Board is on site to investigate the freak accident. “The airport will remain closed until at least 2:00pm Monday 3/23/26 to allow for a thorough investigation,” the airport authorities said in a statement on X.
As per the initial information, the fire truck was on the runway as it was responding to another incident when it hit the Air Canada Express CRJ-900 plane.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More