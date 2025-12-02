'Comments na kholein': Pakistan's ‘expired’ food packages to Sri Lanka gets roasted by netizens

A screenshot of a post that now does not exist has gone viral on social media over the expiry date in food packages Pakistan sent to Sri Lanka as part of relief package to aid citizens in the island nation after Cyclone Ditwah unleashed fury, killing and displacing hundreds. A post on X by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, that is now deleted, shared images of the food packages sent to Sri Lanka, carrying 10/2024 as expiry date(X)

A post on social media platform X by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, that is now deleted, shared images of relief materials sent to flood-hit Sri Lanka, featuring 10/2024 as what appears to be expiry dates.

"Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, which signifies our unwavering solidarity," the post read, with images of the expired food packages.

The post seems to have been deleted after eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed the expiry date and pointed out that Pakistan is "disposing garbage" by sending expired food products as aid.

“Instead of disposing in garbage, Pakistan chose to send its expired food materials to flood-hit Sri Lanka.”

Another user joked that the High Commission should avoid opening the comments section to escape criticism. "Comments na kholen paijaan. [Don't open the comments, brother]," the user quipped.

Amid the brickbats, a claim floated on social media that Pakistan Navy has clarified that those bags were used only to transport the items as they were already on a Pakistani exercise ship but the rice inside was a fresh product.

“They urgently needed bags and used some that were a backlog already on the ship. Pakistani Navy clarifies not to fall for fake agendas as they are committed to helping SL citizens,” read the post of Jamila Husain, editor-in-chief of Daily Mirror.

Cyclone Ditwah brought heavy rains across all of Sri Lanka, triggering flash floods and deadly landslides that killed at least 410 people, AFP news agency reported.

In a fresh post on Tuesday, Pakistan High Commission in Colombo shared images with the caption, “Pakistan has donated ration bags to the flood affected people through Gangarama Temple, Colombo today."

The High Commissioner Maj Gen Faheem Ul Aziz visited the temple also, the post read.