Committed to orderly transfer of power, safe Inauguration: Mike Pence
Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence said that the outgoing administration was committed to an orderly transfer of power and a safe inauguration ceremony of the new president.
Speaking at a meeting with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Pence, as quoted by Sputnik said, "We are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe Inauguration. The American people deserve nothing less."
The outgoing vice president said that the transfer of power must be done in a way that is consistent with US traditions and that "gives honor to the American people."
More than 7,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in the city since the January 6 breaching of the Capitol building. Some 2,000 are tasked with overseeing security at the inauguration itself, while an estimated 20,000-strong force will be spread out across the city to quash any perceived security risks.
Sputnik reported that the inauguration ceremony itself will be devoid of public attendance and much of Washington DC's monuments and squares will be closed off.
Biden would be sworn in on January 20.
