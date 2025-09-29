‘Confident’ about peace in Gaza soon, says Trump as he meets Netanyahu amid 21-point plan push

US President Donald Trump replied with “I am very confident” when asked about possibility of peace soon in Gaza as he welcomed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Monday, September 29. US President Donald Trump leads Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the White House in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2025. (Reuters)

Trump's response comes amid a push for a 21-point American plan to end the latest violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A White House-affiliated X handle shared a video in which Trump welcomed Netanyahu as he got out of a car.

Trump was asked "if Gaza would see peace anytime soon" by a reporter, yelling, and he replied in brief, but in the affirmative, before escorting the PM into the building.

On the ground, Gaza is seeing mass demolitions as the population is pushed northward as Israel's tanks, planes and bulldozers “finish the job” — a term used by Netanyahu too while speaking at the United Nations last week.

Trump, who has in the past suggested the Palestinians could be cleared out for a “resort-like” realty plan in Gaza, is hosting the Israeli PM for his fourth visit to White House since the Republican leader became President again in January 2025.

Over 66,000 people have died in Gaza in this latest Israeli action that began in 2023 after Palestinian militant outfit Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis, combatants and civilians, in a terror attack.

What's the plan on the table now?

Trump has said a deal is being finalised following conversations with Arab leaders last week. This, when Israel recently tried to assassinate Hamas negotiators in Qatar while they were gathering to discuss the US plan for peace,

The 21-point “deal”, as Trump calls it, will aim to end the latest conflict, free hostages held by Hamas, and disarm the Palestinian militant group.

On Sunday, Trump hinted at a possible breakthrough, posting on social media: "All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done!!”

Netanyahu, however, is reported to be reluctant to halt the military offensive. Israel has also been expanding its illegal settlements in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory not ruled by Hamas.

“There will be no Palestinian state… no two-state solution,” Netanyahu has repeated several times even as countries such as the UK and France have given Palestine symbolic recognition for such a solution.

Uncharacteristic for a US leader, Trump has shown signs of frustration. Last week he warned him against annexing the West Bank and also opposed Israel's recent strike on Hamas members in key US ally Qatar.

The outcome of the Monday meeting will likely depend on how much pressure Trump is willing to put on Netanyahu to accept a deal on which Israel and Hamas are not sold so far, said Natan Sachs, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

A Palestinian man carries his belongings during an Israeli military operation, after residents were ordered to evacuate Gaza City, on September 29, 2025.(Reuters)

What's the key point in the ‘deal’?

Some reports have claimed that Tony Blair, former UK PM, may be the possible leader of a transitional authority for Gaza under the US proposal.

The Gaza International Transitional Authority will be the body that will operate with the support of the UN and Gulf nations before eventually handing control to a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA).

During his speech at UN General Assembly, Netanyahu firmly rejected the idea of Ramallah-based PA having a role in governing Gaza, which it did until Hamas seized power in 2007.