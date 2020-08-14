e-paper
Confucius Institute a foreign mission: US

As a “foreign mission,” CIUS will be subject to same administrative rules and restrictions that apply to the Chinese diplomatic missions on a reciprocal basis.

world Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan Times, Washington
CIUSs, many of them based on college campuses, are a long-established Chinese-government funded programme dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations.(Reuters)
         

The US on Thursday designated the Confucius Institute US Center (CIUS) as a foreign mission, calling it an “entity advancing Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence campaign” on American campuses and schools.

“The goal of these actions is simple: to ensure that American educators and school administrators can make informed choices about whether these CCP-backed programmes should be allowed to continue, and if so, in what fashion,” secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Trump administration shut down the Chinese mission in Houston recently alleging it had become a den of spies.

The US had also designated several Chinese media outlets operating in the country as “foreign missions”.

