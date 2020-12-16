‘Congrats’: Vladimir Putin accepts Joe Biden’s triumph, at last

world

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Joe Biden a congratulatory telegram after the electoral college formalised his victory in the November 3 election, making him among the last world leaders to recognise the US president-elect.

Putin wished Biden luck and said Russia and the US can contribute to solving global problems, according to a Kremlin statement on Tuesday. “For my part, I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you,” Putin said in the statement.

The Russian president had previously said he wouldn’t recognise the election results until they were accepted by Biden’s opponent or confirmed in a “legitimate” way.

The Democrat’s electoral college win over President Donald Trump was finalised after electors in each state voted on Monday. Trump and his allies are still protesting the result, but with more than 50 post-election lawsuits rejected, they have no viable path to overturn it.

Putin’s telegram came a day after hackers tied to the Russian authorities were suspected of involvement in one of the most audacious attacks on US government agencies in recent memory, as part of a global campaign involving malware inserted into updates by a software maker.

Russia has denied involvement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations, saying, “Once again, I can reject these accusations and once again I want to remind you that it was President Putin who proposed that the American side agree and conclude agreements (with Russia) on cyber security.”

Top Republican in Senate congratulates Biden

Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the US Senate, has congratulated Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their election win. McConnell, who is the Senate majority leader, is the first elected Republican official to acknowledge Biden’s win. “The electoral college has spoken... I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said.

