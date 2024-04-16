 Copenhagen's landmark old stock exchange building catches fire | World News - Hindustan Times
Copenhagen's landmark old stock exchange building catches fire

Bloomberg |
Apr 16, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Denmark’s historical Børsen stock exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire amid renovations.

Denmark’s old stock exchange, a protected 400-year-old building located next to the country’s parliament, caught fire on Tuesday, leading to police shut down parts of the inner city.

Smoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Little(REUTERS)
Smoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Little(REUTERS)

Images by Danish broadcaster TV2 showed flames engulfing the structure’s spire, a Copenhagen landmark, leading to its collapse. The building, which served as Denmark’s stock exchange until the 1970s, now houses the Danish Chamber of Commerce and had been under renovation.

(This is a developing story)

News / World News / Copenhagen's landmark old stock exchange building catches fire
