Copenhagen's landmark old stock exchange building catches fire
Bloomberg |
Apr 16, 2024 01:53 PM IST
Denmark’s historical Børsen stock exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire amid renovations.
Denmark’s old stock exchange, a protected 400-year-old building located next to the country’s parliament, caught fire on Tuesday, leading to police shut down parts of the inner city.
Images by Danish broadcaster TV2 showed flames engulfing the structure’s spire, a Copenhagen landmark, leading to its collapse. The building, which served as Denmark’s stock exchange until the 1970s, now houses the Danish Chamber of Commerce and had been under renovation.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
(This is a developing story)
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article