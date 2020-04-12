Coronavirus: Amid subdued festivities, UN chief urges united fight

world

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 06:08 IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to religious leaders of all faiths on Saturday “to join forces to work for peace around the world and focus on our common battle to defeat Covid-19”.

The UN chief said Christians will be celebrating Easter, Jews are marking Passover, and Muslims will soon begin the holy month of Ramadan, which are usually occasions of communities and families coming together, “of hugs and handshakes and the gathering of humanity”.

“Together, we can and will defeat this virus - with cooperation, solidarity, and faith in our common humanity,” Guterres said.

Europe has so far shouldered the majority of all deaths and infections - though there were signs of hope the curve could be starting to flatten in some of the hardest-hit countries.

Spain and Germany both reported the smallest increase in deaths in more than a week, but the spread of the pandemic has forced the leaders of Europe’s biggest economies to extend lockdowns.

France on Saturday reported a fall in daily coronavirus deaths with 635 new deaths. The total toll touched toll topped 13,800. It reported 4,785 new infections.

Italy has topped 19,000 deaths and 150,000 cases of the coronavirus. The milestones were hit Saturday, even as the country continued to see a slight decrease in numbers of people hospitalised and in intensive care.

Deaths rose by 3.2% or 619, to 19,468. The government resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, extending confinement measures until May 3.

