LIVE: Brazil records over 1,200 Covid-19 deaths for third straight day

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,799,183 as the Union health ministry on Thursday said that the country logged 12,899 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. While the pandemic situation has come under control in most states and Union territories, it is still a concern in the states of Kerala and Maharashtra, which, the health ministry says, have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in India. Maharashtra is the only state to have topped the 20 million case mark, while Kerala’s tally is second highest at more than 944,000. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the next three states with the highest Covid-19 caseloads, respectively.

Also on Thursday, the government said that healthcare workers will be administered second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from February 13. India started the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, and 30 million healthcare workers are to be inoculated in the first phase. In the second phase, 270 million people, including senior citizens, will be vaccinated. India is using vaccines developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (Covaxin). Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country, while Covaxin is its first indigenous vaccine against the disease.