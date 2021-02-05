IND USA
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.
Live

LIVE: Brazil records over 1,200 Covid-19 deaths for third straight day

India’s Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil’s. The United Kingdom is at fourth, followed by Russia.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:32 AM IST

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,799,183 as the Union health ministry on Thursday said that the country logged 12,899 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. While the pandemic situation has come under control in most states and Union territories, it is still a concern in the states of Kerala and Maharashtra, which, the health ministry says, have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in India. Maharashtra is the only state to have topped the 20 million case mark, while Kerala’s tally is second highest at more than 944,000. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the next three states with the highest Covid-19 caseloads, respectively.

Also on Thursday, the government said that healthcare workers will be administered second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from February 13. India started the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, and 30 million healthcare workers are to be inoculated in the first phase. In the second phase, 270 million people, including senior citizens, will be vaccinated. India is using vaccines developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (Covaxin). Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country, while Covaxin is its first indigenous vaccine against the disease.

  FEB 05, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Over 1,200 Covid-19 deaths in Brazil for third straight day

    Brazil registers 1,232 deaths, over 1,200 for third straight day, taking death toll to 228,795. National tally at 9,396,293 with 56,873 new cases.

world news

coronavirus india world latest news covid 19 death toll february 5 2021

Joe Biden after taking oath as US President on January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
world news

Biden touts 'muscular' foreign policy in first diplomatic speech

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Joe Biden on Thursday visited the State Department as President for the first time and delivered his address there.
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against the coup (REUTERS).
world news

Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The 15-member Council expressed 'deep concern' over the coup and restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.
Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
world news

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:55 AM IST
In a letter, the former President's lawyers called the request by the US Senate a 'public relations stunt.'
Biden is confronting a refugee program hobbled by Trump's policies, which led to the closure of resettlement offices and the reassignment of program staffers.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Speaking at the U.S. State Department, President Joe Biden also said he would approve an executive order to build up the country's capacity to accept refugees in the face of "unprecedented global need."
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
world news

Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on February 4. (HT Photo)
world news

More US celebs back farmers’ protest in India

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
“I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost,” tweeted John Sherman “Juju” Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburg Steelers, a major National Football League team.
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen.
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech.(AP)
world news

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would curtail US support for Saudi Arabia's military campaign in Yemen.
US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department’s top spokesperson, said Biden’s visit “is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.
A medical worker shows the box for a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing.(AP Photo)
world news

China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Syrian health officials have said the country is engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but authorities have not yet announced any bilateral deals.
The Twitter battle actually throws up a larger question for India’s liberal political stream and critics of the government (REUTERS)
world news

Fake social media accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The international reach marked new territory for a pro-China social media network that has been operating for years, said Ben Nimmo, head of investigations for Graphika, the social media analysis firm that monitored the activity.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine in the Adult Vaccination Center at the Dow University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan,(Bloomberg)
world news

Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan told the media on Thursday that Pakistan's expert committee while considering the preliminary analysis data recommended the vaccine only for people aged 18-60 years.
Cargo personnel work as the first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
world news

Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia. The next batches are to arrive on Feb. 18 and Feb. 28.
