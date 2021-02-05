LIVE: Brazil records over 1,200 Covid-19 deaths for third straight day
India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,799,183 as the Union health ministry on Thursday said that the country logged 12,899 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. While the pandemic situation has come under control in most states and Union territories, it is still a concern in the states of Kerala and Maharashtra, which, the health ministry says, have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in India. Maharashtra is the only state to have topped the 20 million case mark, while Kerala’s tally is second highest at more than 944,000. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the next three states with the highest Covid-19 caseloads, respectively.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
Also on Thursday, the government said that healthcare workers will be administered second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from February 13. India started the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, and 30 million healthcare workers are to be inoculated in the first phase. In the second phase, 270 million people, including senior citizens, will be vaccinated. India is using vaccines developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (Covaxin). Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in the country, while Covaxin is its first indigenous vaccine against the disease.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 05, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Over 1,200 Covid-19 deaths in Brazil for third straight day
Brazil registers 1,232 deaths, over 1,200 for third straight day, taking death toll to 228,795. National tally at 9,396,293 with 56,873 new cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
coronavirus india world latest news covid 19 death toll february 5 2021
Biden touts 'muscular' foreign policy in first diplomatic speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait
- The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More US celebs back farmers’ protest in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake social media accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox