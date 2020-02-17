e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Chanel halts Beijing fashion show over Covid-19 fears

Chanel halts Beijing fashion show over Covid-19 fears

Last week, the Chinese designer Jarel Zhang cancelled the showing of his new collection during Paris Fashion Week in March “in order to ensure the health and safety of both countries and reduce the number of contacts” that could spread the flu-like disease.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Hundreds of trade shows and other major events in China have been cancelled in recent weeks over fears of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,800 people in mainland China since it was first reported in December.
Hundreds of trade shows and other major events in China have been cancelled in recent weeks over fears of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,800 people in mainland China since it was first reported in December.(REUTERS)
         

French fashion house Chanel said Monday it was postponing a show set for May in Beijing following an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected some 70,000 people across China.

“Considering the current situation and following the guidance of Chinese authorities, Chanel has decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris - 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection in May in Beijing to a later and more appropriate moment,” a statement said, without giving a new date.

“Chanel is monitoring the situation closely. At the foremost are the health and well-being of its teams and clients,” it said.

The “31 Rue Cambon” show was first held in Paris in December, inspired by the studio and workshop of founder Coco Chanel. The decor was created by the film director Sofia Coppola.

Hundreds of trade shows and other major events in China have been cancelled in recent weeks over fears of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,800 people in mainland China since it was first reported in December.

Last week, the Chinese designer Jarel Zhang cancelled the showing of his new collection during Paris Fashion Week in March “in order to ensure the health and safety of both countries and reduce the number of contacts” that could spread the flu-like disease.

tags
top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news