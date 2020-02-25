e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Covid-19 has infected over 80,000 people globally

Covid-19 has infected over 80,000 people globally

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

world Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:12 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
A carnival reveller wears a protective mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020.
A carnival reveller wears a protective mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

  • Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
  • Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10 cases
  • South Korea: 977 cases, 10 deaths
  • Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths
  • Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths
  • Singapore: 89 cases
  • Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths
  • United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
  • Thailand: 37 cases
  • Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death
  • Australia: 23 cases
  • Malaysia: 22
  • Vietnam: 16 cases
  • Germany: 16
  • France: 12 cases, 1 death
  • United Arab Emirates: 13 cases
  • United Kingdom: 13
  • Canada: 11
  • Bahrain: 8
  • Iraq: 5
  • Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
  • Kuwait: 3 cases
  • India: 3
  • Spain: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Israel: 2
  • Oman: 2
  • Lebanon: 1
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1
  • Egypt: 1
  • Afghanistan: 1
tags
top news
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news