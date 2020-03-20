Coronavirus Update: California governor orders entire state to stay at home

world

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:00 IST

All residents of California were ordered to stay at home in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the most populous state in the US.

The statewide order goes into effect “this evening,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“There is a mutuality, there is a recognition of our interdependence, that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” he said.