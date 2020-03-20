e-paper
Coronavirus Update: California governor orders entire state to stay at home

The statewide order goes into effect “this evening,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

world Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
A reminder to practice social distancing seen at West Oakland Middle School during “grab and go” meal distribution while Oakland Unified School District is shutdown due to COVID-19 in Oakland, California, U.S. March 19, 2020.
A reminder to practice social distancing seen at West Oakland Middle School during "grab and go" meal distribution while Oakland Unified School District is shutdown due to COVID-19 in Oakland, California, U.S. March 19, 2020.(Reuters )
         

All residents of California were ordered to stay at home in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the most populous state in the US.

The statewide order goes into effect “this evening,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“There is a mutuality, there is a recognition of our interdependence, that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” he said.

