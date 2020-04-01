Coronavirus Update: Canada may extend restrictions to fight Covid-19 till July

world

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:26 IST

Even as Canada’s largest city Toronto cancelled all events till the end of June, a government document appears to suggest that the country may be looking at restrictions related to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, till at least July this year.

The Canadian daily National Post obtained a government document that states: “Current GoC (Government Operations Centre) modelling suggests as a best case scenario that current measures continue until at least July.”

The GOC, according to Public Safety Canada’s website, provides an “all-hazards integrated federal emergency response to events (potential or actual, natural or human-induced, accidental or intentional) of national interest.”

While that document may stretch the timeline for relaxation of rules imposed due to the coronavirus threat, the city of Toronto’s authorities have also decided that measures will be in place till late into this summer. In a tweet, city Mayor John Tory said, “Today we announced the cancellation of mass events permitted by the City through to June 30th. While the City recognizes the importance of special events and festivals to the livability and vitality of the city, protecting the health and safety of residents is of primary concern.” Among the major events that will be affected by this decision are Hot Docs, the largest documentary film festival in North America and the annual Pride parade.

These details underscore a point that many officials have made, though without getting into specifics, that battling COVID-19 will be a “long haul.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that how long the impact lasts will “hinge” on the “choices” Canadians make. He said during a media appearance: “We will be able to say more about how many weeks or months this lasts for as we see the impacts of the behaviours people have engaged in over these days.”