e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls emergency Parliament session to pass legislation on Covid-19

Coronavirus update: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls emergency Parliament session to pass legislation on Covid-19

The focus of the special session will be on a stimulus package to help workers and businesses survive the devastating blow from the coronavirus crisis.

world Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:06 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
The Trudeau government has put in place a mammoth assistance package to counteract the financial hardships that will result from Covid-19.
The Trudeau government has put in place a mammoth assistance package to counteract the financial hardships that will result from Covid-19.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sought an emergency session of the country’s Parliament to pass legislation required for measures to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The focus of the session will be on a stimulus package to help workers and businesses survive the devastating blow from the coronavirus crisis. In dollar terms, this will be the largest measure ever taken in the history of the nation, as Trudeau said during a press conference: “Canada hasn’t seen this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War. These are the biggest economic measures in our lifetimes, to defeat a threat to our health.”

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

There is also no clear timeline for when a semblance of normalcy will return and restrictive measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus will be relaxed. Responding to a question in French on whether such measures will remain till July, Trudeau indicated that was a “realistic” assumption.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

He also said, “We know that they’re going to be in place for a number of more weeks, perhaps more months.” But the outcome, he added, will depend on the “choices” Canadians made, like staying at home or self-isolating.

The government has put in place a mammoth assistance package to counteract the financial hardships that will result from Covid-19. According to government figures, direct support and liquidity measures will cost the exchequer CA$ 190 billion. These measures include a wage subsidy that can be utilised by businesses to retain employees as well as a dole for those who find themselves unemployed.

Also read: Canada to organise 6 flights out of India for its citizens stuck due to Covid-19 lockdown

tags
top news
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Kin call Jamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’
Kin call Jamaat chief ‘cult figure’, with ‘low profile’
56-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Dharavi, colony sealed off
56-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Dharavi, colony sealed off
‘How do we know’: US Prez Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures
‘How do we know’: US Prez Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures
Honda discontinues this SUV model in India
Honda discontinues this SUV model in India
On this day: MS Dhoni led India to ODI World Cup win after 28 years
On this day: MS Dhoni led India to ODI World Cup win after 28 years
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news