e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update- US records 1,433 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus update- US records 1,433 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

New York is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in US, though it seems the state may have endured the worst of the crisis.

world Updated: Apr 21, 2020 06:30 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
A medical professional conducts tests for the coronavirus disease in Bolinas, a coastal enclave in Northern California where all residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies, one of the first such efforts since the pandemic hit the United States three months ago, in Bolinas, California.
A medical professional conducts tests for the coronavirus disease in Bolinas, a coastal enclave in Northern California where all residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies, one of the first such efforts since the pandemic hit the United States three months ago, in Bolinas, California. (Reuters Photo )
         

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 1,433 in the past 24 hours to reach 42,094, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Monday.

The US has recorded more than 784,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak, though it seems the state may have endured the worst of the crisis.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that 478 deaths had been recorded in the previous 24 hours, the lowest total in more than two weeks.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Covid-19 not the last pandemic, world has to build resilience
Covid-19 not the last pandemic, world has to build resilience
China urges India to review FDI move
China urges India to review FDI move
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Industries open on tepid note as states continue with curbs
Industries open on tepid note as states continue with curbs
Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now: Govt
Covid-19: India’s relative success and challenges
Covid-19: India’s relative success and challenges
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news