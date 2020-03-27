e-paper
Coronavirus: US surpasses China for maximum number of Covid-19 cases in world: Johns Hopkins University

Coronavirus: US surpasses China for maximum number of Covid-19 cases in world: Johns Hopkins University

A week ago, the number of confirmed cases in the US were 8,000. It has dangerously surged 10 times in the span of a week.

world Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The World Health Organization has said the United States could potentially turn into the next epicenter of the pandemic based on the continued increase in the number of new cases, the highest currently for any one country as a proportion of the world tally.
The United States has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 Covid-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in the country to over 85,600, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A week ago, the number of confirmed cases in the US were 8,000. It has dangerously surged 10 times in the span of a week.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), America’s nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases grew over 10,000 cases in less than five hours.

New York City has become the epicentre of the virus with the maximum number of deaths. and over 37,802 cases According to the university estimates, of the total 1,178 Covid-19 deaths in the country, nearly 300 came from New York City.

The US Senate on Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems.

More than 24,000 people have died due to the Sars-CoV-2 virus across the world with Italy standing at the top with 8,215 deaths, followed by Spain (4,365) and China (3,169), the university further stated.

The virus has infected over 500,000 people across the world. While coronavirus continues to batter Europe and the US, China seems to be recovering from its Covid-19 nightmare. China’s National Health Commission reported 81,285 positive Covid-19 cases cases in the mainland by the end of Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

