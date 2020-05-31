e-paper
Global Covid-19 cases hit 6 million as UN sounds alarm on economy

Globally, the coronavirus has killed nearly 370,000 people.

world Updated: May 31, 2020 08:12 IST
Agencies
United Nations
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said, "Sixty million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty. Up to half the global workforce is without livelihoods."
         

As the number of coronavirus infections worldwide crossed yet another dark milestone - going past the 6-million-mark as per international monitor Worldometer - the UN chief sent out a chilling warning for a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Antonio Guterres has warned that the pandemic will cause “unimaginable devastation, usher in hunger and famine of historic proportions and lead to a loss of $8.5 trillion in global output” - the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s - “if nations did not respond with unity and solidarity”.

The UN secretary general said, “Sixty million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty. Up to half the global workforce is without livelihoods.”

