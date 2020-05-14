e-paper
Covid-19: Reopening of economies must be done cautiously, says WHO

If a resurgence occurs, WHO Western Pacific director Takeshi Kasai said governments must also be prepared to reinstate strict health measures as everybody remains at risk until a vaccine is developed.

world Updated: May 14, 2020 15:31 IST
Associated Press| Post by: Harshit Sabarwal
The WHO Western Pacific director Takeshi Kasai says the reopening of the economy shouldn’t be rushed and must be done cautiously.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )
         

World Health Organization official says the debate between ensuring health and reviving the economy is a “false dichotomy” and that countries must remain vigilant even as they move to lift restrictions.

The WHO Western Pacific director Takeshi Kasai says the reopening of the economy shouldn’t be rushed and must be done cautiously. He says the world must “create a new normal in which we don’t have to choose between health and livelihood.”

Kasai said Thursday that countries must strengthen their health system and have measures in place for early detection, isolation and contact tracing, and ensure they are ready for the possibility of large-scale community outbreak.

If a resurgence occurs, Kasai said governments must also be prepared to reinstate strict health measures as everybody remains at risk until a vaccine is developed.

