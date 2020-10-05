e-paper
Covid-19: These countries have imposed second lockdown

Covid-19: These countries have imposed second lockdown

Paris will close all bars from October 6, Italy has already closed all nightclubs.

Oct 05, 2020
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A cup for tips with writing saying 'lockdown 2.0 fund' is seen on a counter top at a coffee shop in Ireland.
A cup for tips with writing saying 'lockdown 2.0 fund' is seen on a counter top at a coffee shop in Ireland.(REUTERS)
         

Israel was the first country to have imposed a second lockdown in September in the wake of the rising number of cases. The second lockdown has entered the third week and the restrictions are still in place. The United Kingdom was mulling over a second lockdown. A three-tier lockdown proposal has been made to be imposed on England, reports said. Meanwhile, several other European countries have reintroduced many a restriction.

Here is a list of countries that have brought back second lockdown in some form or the other

Israel: For almost three weeks, the country is under the second phase of lockdown. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said exiting this lockdown won’t be hurried like the country did during the first lockdown. It will be slow and gradual and may last for a year.

France: All bars in Paris will shut from October 6 for two weeks. Across France, gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Spain: Madrid and nine surrounding towns are under lockdown. Social gatherings are limited to six people.

Netherlands: Social gatherings inside someone’s house must not exceed three people.

Germany: Sporting events, public festivals banned. Testing at airports has been compulsory for people arriving from high-risk countries.

Italy: All nightclubs have been closed.

United States, New York City

New York city mayor Bill de Blasio announced an emergency lockdown plan in 20 hotspots in Brooklyn and Queens. Schools in these areas will be closed. If the plan gets an approval from Governor Andrew M Cuomo, the lockdown will begin from Wednesday.

