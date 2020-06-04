e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: UK minister Alok Sharma goes into self-isolation

Covid-19: UK minister Alok Sharma goes into self-isolation

Agra-born Sharma, 52, is the latest member of the Johnson government affected by the virus, after the prime minister, health secretary Matt Hancock and defence secretary Ben Wallace, among other ministers in the UK.

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 07:29 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Prasun Sonwalkar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, London
Sharma is a cabinet minister in the Boris Johnson government holding the business portfolio.
Sharma is a cabinet minister in the Boris Johnson government holding the business portfolio.(REUTERS)
         

Alok Sharma, a cabinet minister in the Boris Johnson government holding the business portfolio, was tested for coronavirus and went into self-isolation on Wednesday evening after feeling unwell while making a statement in the House of Commons.

Agra-born Sharma, 52, is the latest member of the Johnson government affected by the virus, after the prime minister, health secretary Matt Hancock and defence secretary Ben Wallace, among other ministers in the UK.

A spokeswoman for Sharma said, “Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the chamber delivering the second reading of the corporate governance and insolvency bill. In line with guidance, he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate.”

While delivering the statement, Sharma, who is also COP26 president, was seen repeatedly wiping his face with a handkerchief, while the shadow business secretary, Ed Miliband, passed him a glass of water.

Sharma’s condition brought into focus the new arrangements in the House of Commons, by which MPs who were in self-isolation were no longer allowed to participate or vote remotely but had to be present in person. It led to long queues around the Westminster complex on Tuesday during a vote.

Lisa Nandy, shadow foreign secretary, described Sharma’s situation as “just awful”, and added, “The government stopped MPs from working from home and asked us to return to a building where social distancing is impossible. MPs are travelling home to every part of the country tonight. Reckless doesn’t even begin to describe it.”

tags
top news
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Man gunned down in park, chased inside an apartment complex and shot dead
Man gunned down in park, chased inside an apartment complex and shot dead
No more Shramik Specials, remaining migrants may take buses back home
No more Shramik Specials, remaining migrants may take buses back home
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In