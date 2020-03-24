Covid-19 update: Amid lockdowns over coronavirus, Europeans miss ‘la dolce vita’

world

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:54 IST

As Europe is struggling to cope with the pandemic, people from Italy, Spain and France - among the worst-hit countries on the continent - are lamenting the intensifying lockdowns.

“This is a difficult time for Italians as we are used to la dolce vita (the sweet life), which involves walking and aperitivi,” rues Rosalia Acampora, 31, who lives in Rome. Italy has the taken the most brutal knock from the outbreak and has seen stringent measures put in place by the government. “Usually, when I look out of my balcony on the Via dei Coronari (a popular street), I can see life every day - people, tourists, cardinals from the Vatican. Now, it is all dead,” says Rosalia, who sorely misses going out for a walk in her neighbourhood.

Life is no better in Spain, which reported more than 400 deaths over the last 24 hours. The grim numbers and the lockdown across Spain has made anxiety levels run high.

“My parents love watching the news every day and it ends up causing more stress and anxiety,” says Cristina Dorda, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Madrid, about the impact of news of the pandemic. “They (my parents) are afraid of everything that gets into the house.”

This anxiousness about the situation is being felt in France as well, where over 650 people have succumbed to the deadly infection - triggering a lockdown typical of several other countries.

France has been in lockdown mode since March 17, leaving many Frenchmen claustrophobic at times. “You get a bit paranoid about whether you’re sick or not,” says French student Lola Kleinfinger. “My best friend’s grandfather tested positive. We’re worried about him since he’s not in good shape. He was contaminated by his caregiver.”

Lola has been confined to her family home in Brittany in northwest France, where she was on a visit when the lockdown was announced. Her family is in Paris.

But it’s not all gloom and doom as many Europeans are seeing a silver lining to the new normal - a remarkable improvement in the air quality across urban Europe. “It’s amazing to breathe clean air again,” says Madrid-based Dorda.