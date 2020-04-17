e-paper
Covid-19 update: 'US is praying for you' Melania Trump dials British PM Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée

Covid-19 update: ‘US is praying for you’ Melania Trump dials British PM Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancée

Johnson is recovering from Covid-19 after a spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Carrie Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.

world Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
US First Lady Melania Trump dialled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds.
US First Lady Melania Trump dialled Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds.(AP File Photo )
         

US First Lady Melania Trump called Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiancée of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to wish the couple a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, a White House statement said on Thursday.

Johnson is recovering from Covid-19 after a spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.

“Mrs. Trump expressed well wishes for Ms. Symonds and Prime Minister Johnson, and noted that the United States was praying for their speedy and full recoveries,” the statement said.

