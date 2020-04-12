e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 US toll grows, as do media accounts of Donald Trump’s missteps

Covid-19 US toll grows, as do media accounts of Donald Trump’s missteps

The New York Times added to the growing litany of these accounts Saturday reporting that President Donald Trump and his administered squandered precious time over January, February and up until mid-March when mitigation efforts went into full force.

world Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:36 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(AP photo)
         

As the United States went from one coronavirus death on February 29 to more than 20,600 Sunday, media accounts are growing of the Trump administration’s response beset by unheeded warnings, delays and the president’s own reluctance to acknowledge the seriousness of the crisis.

The New York Times added to the growing litany of these accounts Saturday reporting that President Donald Trump and his administered squandered precious time over January, February and up until mid-March when mitigation efforts went into full force. He had focussed on other things, it said, in a long report, despite the fact that “an array of figures inside his government — from top White House advisers to experts deep in the cabinet departments and intelligence agencies — identified the threat, sounded alarms and made clear the need for aggressive action.”.

Associated Press reported Sunday a similar state of paralysis in the administration as it failed to stockpile medical supplies, impose travel restrictions in time and as the president seemed consumed by the impeachment trial and the White House was low to act, riven by infighting and turnover of personnel.

The Washington Post nailed the dysfunction in the administration way back on April 4, and reported that because of the missed warnings, in echoes of the failures leading up to the 9/11 attacks, the United States “ will likely go down as the country that was supposedly best prepared to fight a pandemic but ended up catastrophically overmatched by the novel coronavirus, sustaining heavier casualties than any other nation”.

The United States on Monday had the highest number of fatalities at 20,646, with 1,920 reported in the last 24 hours; and the most confirmed cases with 530,000. It now accounts for a fifth of the global toll of 110, 052 and nearly a third of all the confirmed cases, 1.7 million.

New York state remained the worst hit with 1818,825 confirmed cases and 8,650 death, up by 758. The toll in New York City, the epicenter of the American outbreak, went up to 6,367. Federal and state officials have, however, pointed to a drop in hospitalization and “flattening” of other metrics to express optimism the situation may be improving.

New York city mayor Bill de Blasio announced the schools and educational institutions will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year and will reopen in September. But Governor Andrew Cuomo has other ideas and told reporters there was a need for a state-wide decision on the issue.

New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana were among the other states with high incidence of infections of fatalities.

As a reflection of the magnitude of the crisis confronting the country, Wyoming on Saturday became the last state to go under disaster declaration, a federal measure that paves the way for enhanced federal help. All 50 states are under these disaster provisions now, for the first time in US history.

Essential medical supplies such as masks, gowns and ventilators remain an issue, despite ramped up production at home and purchases abroad. The defense department is jumping in with $133 million to manufacture 40 million N-95 masks over the next three months.

tags
top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news