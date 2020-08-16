e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Victoria extends state of emergency as deaths top 300

Covid-19: Victoria extends state of emergency as deaths top 300

The state of emergency will be extended by four weeks to September 13, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said during his daily Covid-19 briefing on Sunday.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:28 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Australia’s second-most populous state is approaching almost six months of being in a state of emergency after first declaring it on March 16 to combat the spread of the virus.
Australia’s second-most populous state is approaching almost six months of being in a state of emergency after first declaring it on March 16 to combat the spread of the virus.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Victoria, the state at the epicenter of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak, extended a state of emergency as the death toll from the disease surpassed 300.

The state of emergency will be extended by four weeks to September 13, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said during his daily Covid-19 briefing on Sunday. The state reported 279 new cases and 16 deaths, the health department said. Eleven of the cases were linked to aged-care facilities, facing a major crisis amid the spread of the virus.

Andrews warned against complacency as infection numbers slowed. The Stage 4 lockdown was working and infection numbers were heading in the right direction, he said. While he was cautiously optimistic, he said Victorians didn’t have “the luxury of backing off.”

Local media reported Melburnians were out in droves on Saturday to take advantage of good weather despite the strict restrictions, which include a curfew in Melbourne.

“They speak to a strategy that is working,” Andrews said. “At the same time, no one day necessarily guarantees the outcome, that is a long hard slog. This is an endurance race, it is not a sprint in any way.”

The state reported 372 cases on Friday and 303 on Saturday as new infections continue trending down after hitting a daily record of 725 infections on August 5. Victoria reported 14 deaths on Friday and four on Saturday. Its total number of Covid-19 fatalities is 309.

Australia’s second-most populous state is approaching almost six months of being in a state of emergency after first declaring it on March 16 to combat the spread of the virus.

tags
top news
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’
Pranab Mukherjee responding well to treatment, son says ‘he will be back soon’
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi lands another jibe over China, it’s a comment on PM Modi
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In