Shanghai's 25 million residents may face severe curbs amid Covid rise: 8 points

Shanghai shutting down schools, gyms and bars as the financial hub attempts to control Covid flareup just days before China's ruling party meeting. The Communist Party of China is set to meet for its once-in-five-years congress on October 16 where China is poised to reshuffle its top officials while President Xi Jinping further consolidates his power.

Here are eight points on Covid in Shanghai:

1. Schools throughout Shanghai have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows, Bloomberg reported.

2, At least five districts in Shanghai have closed entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms to stamp out transmission.

3. Shanghai could enter a struct lockdown as earlier with 25 million people restricted in homes.

Read more: Why new ‘highly infectious’ Omicron strains are China's new Covid challenge

4. Some other facilities have also been shut and performances have been cancelled in Shanghai to follow the Covid control requirements.

5. Shanghai last lockdown lasted for two months as residents struggled to access food and medical care.

6. Shanghai has reported 38 new infections, all of which were found in its quarantine system.

7. Xi Jinping has made China's ‘Zero Covid’ policy as a cornerstone of his leadership despite its growing social and economic cost.

8. China has shown no signs of shifting to living with the virus as it asserts its measures to be successful in the control of Covid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail