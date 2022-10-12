Home / World News / Shanghai's 25 million residents may face severe curbs amid Covid rise: 8 points

Shanghai's 25 million residents may face severe curbs amid Covid rise: 8 points

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Covid In Shanghai: Shanghai could enter a struct lockdown as earlier with 25 million people restricted in homes.

Covid In Shanghai: A worker in a protective suit in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
Covid In Shanghai: A worker in a protective suit in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Shanghai shutting down schools, gyms and bars as the financial hub attempts to control Covid flareup just days before China's ruling party meeting. The Communist Party of China is set to meet for its once-in-five-years congress on October 16 where China is poised to reshuffle its top officials while President Xi Jinping further consolidates his power.

Here are eight points on Covid in Shanghai:

1. Schools throughout Shanghai have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows, Bloomberg reported.

2, At least five districts in Shanghai have closed entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms to stamp out transmission.

3. Shanghai could enter a struct lockdown as earlier with 25 million people restricted in homes.

Read more: Why new ‘highly infectious’ Omicron strains are China's new Covid challenge

4. Some other facilities have also been shut and performances have been cancelled in Shanghai to follow the Covid control requirements.

5. Shanghai last lockdown lasted for two months as residents struggled to access food and medical care.

6. Shanghai has reported 38 new infections, all of which were found in its quarantine system.

7. Xi Jinping has made China's ‘Zero Covid’ policy as a cornerstone of his leadership despite its growing social and economic cost.

8. China has shown no signs of shifting to living with the virus as it asserts its measures to be successful in the control of Covid.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china shanghai
china shanghai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out