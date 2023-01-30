Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid still a global emergency: World health body

Covid still a global emergency: World health body

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Covid-19: The WHO director-general concurs with the advice regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO says Covid still an international emergency.
AFP |

Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said Monday the pandemic remains an international crisis.

"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 immunisation who whole foods covid-19 outbreak coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP