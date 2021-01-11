Covid-19: Here’s the list of countries with no reported case of infection

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has claimed over 1.93 million lives worldwide and most of the countries across the globe have reported cases of infection. The United States has remained the worst-hit country in terms of overall Covid-19 cases and related deaths, followed by India and Brazil.

The pandemic has severely hit the global economy as a result of movement restrictions imposed by governments around the world to contain the spread of the virus. However, almost 10 months after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic, some countries are yet to report a single case of coronavirus.

North Korea has not reported a single confirmed case of coronavirus, so far, to the UN health agency and it remains almost impossible for foreign media to independently confirm the claims. Despite declaring itself virus-free, North Korea has requested shipments of Covid-19 vaccines in an application to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations(GAVI), according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to WHO’s situation report, Turkmenistan, a country in Central Asia, has also not reported any Covid-19 case. Experts believe that coronavirus cases likely exist in Turkmenistan but strict government control over the dissemination of information makes it difficult to assess the actual situation. Other countries with no cases of infection are mostly the islands located in the Pacific.

Here’s the list of countries with no confirmed Covid-19 case so far:

1. Palau

2. Nauru

3. Kiribati

4. The Federated States of Micronesia

5. Tuvalu

6. Tonga

7. Samoa

Meanwhile, several Western nations have rolled out Covid-19 vaccines for priority groups like health care workers and senior citizens with underlying medical conditions. The Indian government has also started preparations to begin vaccinating priority groups from January 16. It will be the world’s largest immunisation drive against Covid-19 to inoculate about 30 million health care and frontline workers.