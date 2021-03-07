Covid-19 : Row over NHS pay overshadows Boris Johnson’s push to open schools
A row over a 1% pay rise for National Health Service staff in England has overshadowed Boris Johnson’s push to re-open schools on Monday, with the nurses fundraising for possible strike action against the government.
The low-level pay rise sparked fury among health unions after a year in which NHS hospitals have been deluged with huge numbers of critically ill Covid-19 patients. The Royal College of Nurses has started fund-raising for possible strike action after calling for a pay rise of 12.5%. Meanwhile, according to NHS Providers, an organization for the membership for NHS services, the government had already planned for a pay rise of 2.1% in its long-term plan.
The opposition Labour Party’s health spokesman, Jon Ashworth, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday the rise -- which is equivalent to 3.5 pounds ($4.80) a week is -- “disgusting” and nurses should get “at least” the planned for 2.1% increase this year.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson appeared on the Sunday morning politics shows to publicize what he called the “real excitement” about English schools returning on Monday for the first time since last year, but instead was forced to repeatedly defend the NHS pay plan. He did acknowledge that the government was considering eventually lengthening the school day and shortening summer holidays to help children recover classroom time lost in the pandemic.
“Over the last few years we have seen record increases in terms of the pay going to our nurses and our doctors, quite rightly and we are effectively facing a much more difficult economic time and economic period,” Williamson told Sky News. “I am certain the Royal College of Nursing wouldn’t want to see industrial action but the government is completely committed to our investment in the NHS.”
While Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak exempted health-care workers from a public sector pay freeze announced in November, his budget proposal would raise NHS salaries by little more than the current 0.7% inflation rate, and by less than government forecasts for price rises this year. The 1% recommendation was made by the Department of Health and Social Care to the independent panel that reviews salaries.
In its submission, published Thursday, the department said anything higher “would require reprioritization” of funding. That review could overrule the government’s proposal and recommend a higher pay increase.
Despite Labour’s efforts to highlight nurses’ pay, they may not be cutting through to voters. Johnson’s Conservatives have enjoyed a significant bounce in the polls since Wednesday’s budget despite announcing the biggest tax rises in decades. A survey by YouGov Plc found that the Tories had established a 13-point lead over Labour.
