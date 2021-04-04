Covid-19: Surge in cases in Pakistan, lockdown in Bangladesh

India’s neighbouring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are witnessing a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past few days. While Pakistan reported 5,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, authorities in Bangladesh have decided to impose a one-week nationwide lockdown from Monday to curb the spread of the pandemic. Nepal recorded 128 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

With 93,249 infections, India on Sunday recorded its biggest one-day surge in coronavirus disease cases since September 19 last year. India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday rose to 12,485,509 and its death toll stood at 164,623 with 513 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 situation in neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal:

Pakistan

Pakistan reported 5,020 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths on Saturday, which took the country’s tally to 68,288 and the death toll to 14,778. The country is facing a surge in coronavirus disease cases, which the government has said is worse than last year’s outbreak when a nationwide lockdown was imposed, according to a report in news agency Reuters. Federal authorities in the country will begin vaccinations for residents over 80 years of age from Monday, reported Reuters, as the country received 60,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine from China earlier this week. The country is already using the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by Beijing last month.

Bangladesh

Authorities in Bangladesh will impose a one-week nationwide lockdown from Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as the country reported 5,683 new infections and 58 deaths on Saturday. Most services will remain closed during the lockdown. Only emergency services will be available in the country and industries will remain open as employees will need to work in shifts. The government has already banned travel from all European countries, except the United Kingdom, and 12 other countries for three weeks in the wake of rising coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally in Bangladesh stood at 630,277 and the death toll stood at 9,213.

Nepal

Nepal on Saturday reported 128 new Covid-19 cases with pushed the overall infection tally to 277,768 while one more Covid-19 related fatality, pushed the death toll to 3,032. The country has 1,613 active cases and 273,123 infected people have recovered from the disease so far.

