New Delhi, The CPI Liberation has expressed its outrage over the killings of civilians in Nepal and slammed the "corruption" that, it said, corroded the neighbouring country's institutions. CPI (ML) Liberation expresses outrage over killing of youths in Nepal

In a statement issued late on Monday night, the Communist Party of India Liberation said the government's move to ban 26 social media sites, including WhatsApp, YouTube, and X, was an assault on the people's fundamental right to free expression.

"We are outraged and deeply saddened by the horrific killing of at least 19 young protesters and the brutal state repression in Nepal on September 8 during protests against the blanket ban on social media platforms. These killings mark one of the darkest days in Nepal's recent democratic journey," the CPI said.

"The blanket ban on social media, in the name of curbing fake news and misinformation, marks a deeply flawed path that only weakens democratic institutions instead of strengthening them. The youth of Nepal have also mobilised on the issue of corruption, which has corroded the country's institutions and deepened public distrust," it said.

The Left party said Nepal walked a long road from monarchy to democracy, but the democratic spirit that once brought down kings and autocrats, was now under threat.

"Respecting and expanding the democratic rights of the people is the only way to strengthen Nepal's democracy and honour the sacrifices made in the country's long struggle for democracy," it said.

"We stand with progressive and democratic forces across the region in rejecting all moves that erode democratic rights and civil liberties. We call for an immediate end to repression, and all necessary actions by the government to ensure justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible," the party added.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.