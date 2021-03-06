Crackdown in Myanmar continues as UNSC prepares to discuss crisis
Police in Myanmar on Friday opened fire on protesters against last month’s military coup, killing one man, as international condemnation rained down on the junta ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis.
Activists demanding the restoration of the elected government of veteran democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi held more demonstrations in several towns and cities, with a crowd of thousands marching peacefully through the second city of Mandalay. Police opened fire and one man was killed, witnesses and a doctor told Reuters.
On Thursday, police broke up rallies with tear gas and gunfire in several cities but their crackdown was more restrained than on Wednesday, when the UN said 38 people were killed in the bloodiest day of protests. At least 55 people have been killed since the February 1 coup.
Condemnation of the coup and subsequent violence has come largely from the West. The junta can count on some support from Russia and China - a major investor - at the United Nations.
The UN human rights investigator on Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, urged the Security Council - due to meet later on Friday - to impose a global arms embargo and economic sanctions on the junta.
