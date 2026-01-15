Crane collapse in Bangkok suburbs kills two: police

A crane at a highway construction site in the Bangkok suburbs collapsed on Thursday, killing two people, a local police chief told AFP, one day after a crane fell on a train in Thailand, killing 32. A crane at a highway construction site in the Bangkok suburbs collapsed on January 15, killing two people. (AFP)

ALSO READ | Guatemala declares state of emergency after armed attacks kill at least 5

The crane fell Thursday morning at the under-construction Rama II Expressway in Samut Sakhon province, outside Bangkok, with "two dead and no injuries", Sitthiporn Kasi told AFP from the scene.

Local media reported that the incident occurred in front of the Paris Inn Garden Hotel, with footage showing clouds of dust and rubble scattered across the site after a massive crane collapsed onto an elevated concrete structure.

ALSO READ | Delhi men take neighbour to Palwal, kill him with rat poison for teasing sister; smash head

The Rama II Expressway hosts several major infrastructure projects, including tollway construction, which has seen several deadly accidents in recent years, earning it the nickname "Death Road".

The incident on Thursday followed a similar crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast of the capital Bangkok, one day earlier.

ALSO READ | Bareilly violence: Eyewitness alleges ₹5 lakh contract to kill him, names IMC leader’s family

A massive launching gantry crane, used in the construction of a Chinese-backed high-speed rail project, collapsed on Wednesday morning onto a passenger train below, killing 32 people.