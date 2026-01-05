Bareilly violence: Eyewitness alleges ₹5 lakh contract to kill him, names IMC leader’s family

In a fresh development in Bareilly violence case, an eyewitness has alleged a conspiracy to murder him, claiming that a ₹5 lakh contract was issued from inside jail for his killing due to his cooperation with the police. Firdaus Khan, a resident of Chak Mahmood in the Old City area, has filed an FIR naming nine people, including Yasmeen, wife of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) metropolitan president and councillor Anees Saklaini, her son Adnan, and others. Police personnel stand guard outside a dargah, a day after clashes between police and locals, in Bareilly on September 27, 2025. (PTI File)

According to Firdaus Khan, violence erupted in the city on September 26 last year right in front of him. He later assisted the police by identifying several accused involved in the unrest, following which they were sent to jail. He alleged that the jailed accused have now plotted to kill him to take revenge and weaken the case.

Firdaus claimed that Anees Saklaini’s son Adnan hired a criminal from Pilibhit district, allegedly paying ₹5 lakh to carry out his murder. He further stated that on December 18, 2025, near Chamgadar Wale Bagh, Adnan and his associates surrounded him, abused him, and openly threatened him. The accused allegedly told him that ₹10 lakh had already been spent on court cases and demanded another ₹10 lakh, threatening to kill him if the money was not paid.

The complainant also alleged that a contract killer from Pilibhit has been repeatedly conducting reconnaissance around his house, posing a grave threat to his life and leaving his entire family in fear. He accused the violence accused of attempting to eliminate witnesses to weaken the prosecution so that no one dares to testify against them in court.

Firdaus further claimed that Yasmeen had visited her husband Anees Saklaini in jail along with Faizul Navi and Moin. During this meeting, the conspiracy to kill him was allegedly hatched inside the jail premises. Anees allegedly instructed his wife to get Firdaus “finished,” irrespective of the cost. As part of this alleged plan, a notorious criminal from Bisalpur in Pilibhit district was reportedly hired for ₹5 lakh.

Based on the complaint, police have named Yasmeen, her son Adnan, Nadeem Khan, Sajid Saklaini, Bablu Khan, Mobeen Qureshi, Naim Qureshi alias Lali, Faizan Qureshi—all residents of Chak Mahmood under Baradari police station limits—and Furqan, a resident of Bisalpur in Pilibhit district.

Inspector Baradari Dhananjay Pandey confirmed that an FIR has been registered under BNS Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 308(4) (extortion by instilling fear of death or grievous hurt), 111(3) (organised crime), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

Police officials said further action will be taken based on evidence as the investigation progresses.