IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Cuomo stays defiant ahead of impeachment inquiry over misconduct
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Cuomo stays defiant ahead of impeachment inquiry over misconduct

Removing a sitting governor from office is a lengthy, complicated process. And the intractable Cuomo, who has said there was “no way” he would step down, continues to hang on, defiant.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:04 AM IST

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry led by the state’s own Democratic lawmakers as allegations of his misconduct mount, but he still has a number of advantages as he tries to cling to power.

Pressure to unseat him hit a new high on Thursday after allegations emerged that he groped a female aide under her blouse, 59 Democrats in the state Legislature demanded that he resign, and the Assembly speaker began an impeachment inquiry that could lead to his removal from office.

Yet removing a sitting governor from office is a lengthy, complicated process. And the intractable Cuomo, who has said there was “no way” he would step down, continues to hang on, defiant.

“Obviously he’s very much on the ropes,” said longtime Democratic political consultant George Arzt. “He’s just stretching it out.”

Assembly Democrats gathered on Thursday for what Speaker Carl Heastie called a discussion of “next steps.”

New York Democratic Party leader Jay Jacobs, a longtime ally of Cuomo’s who has asked fellow politicians to wait for the results of an investigation before passing judgment, said in a statement on Thursday that he respected the lawmakers who think the governor ought to resign, and that he would “be convening a meeting of county chairs so that I can hear their perspective on the current controversy directly.”

Behind the statements is an intensifying clash among Democrats, who hold a supermajority in both houses. In one camp are a growing number of lawmakers who want to initiate articles of impeachment regardless of whether Cuomo steps down. Another faction argues that Cuomo should be given the chance to stay in power until Attorney General Letitia James publishes the findings of her investigation into the sexual-harassment allegations, or the Legislature conducts its own inquiry.

“I don’t want to be the one who makes a decision on the governor’s fate before all the facts are in,” said Assembly Majority Leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, the second most powerful person in the chamber after Heastie.

Peoples-Stokes was among a group of 23 female lawmakers who signed a letter earlier this week urging the public and other politicians to await the attorney general’s investigation, a statement Cuomo himself hailed as the right way to go.“We’re not really in a position to know,” said Assemblywoman Latrice Walker of Brooklyn. She said demands for immediate resignation without allowing James to go forward and make her own determinations of fact represented an example of a female office holder, particularly a woman of color, being disrespected.

“We are watching the position of the authority of the first Black woman attorney general being muted with these calls for resignation and impeachment,” Walker said. “It’s insulting, it’s disrespectful, and it’s against the deeply embedded principle in American jurisprudence that you allow the facts to come out before you make a judgment.”

But details of a sixth accuser, who said the governor put his hands up her blouse and groped her in the Executive Mansion last year, turned up the heat on Cuomo, who says he never touched anyone inappropriately. His office referred the matter to the Albany police.

“It is impacting the ability to govern at this point, and it just, it crossed a line. This is a new level of allegation,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, an Albany Democrat who signed the 23-woman pledge. She said Cuomo should “step aside and let our well-respected Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul step in while these investigations are underway.”

On Thursday night, the Wall Street Journal, reported aides to the governor and others in his circle had called former employees seeking to discredit one of his accusers, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide.

Steps to Impeachment

Heastie offered a compromise late Thursday: He formally authorized the judiciary committee to investigate whether the allegations warranted impeachment. The committee will be afforded subpoena power to interview witnesses and evaluate evidence, which could later serve as a legal basis for impeachment.

That action could make a case stronger, with the potential for high-quality evidence from the probe, said James A. Gardner, a law professor at the University at Buffalo.

New York’s impeachment process works mostly like the federal one used most recently against former President Donald Trump. The process starts with a majority vote in the Democratic-controlled Assembly, then moves to the state Senate, where a two-thirds vote by senators and the state’s top judges is required to convict.

Yet unlike the federal process, there is no “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard so the governor could be impeached for any reason lawmakers deem necessary. There’s also no telling how long the process could take because the state Constitution doesn’t provide any language on timing and there’s little precedent. The last impeachment was in 1913, and the Constitution is “vague,” Gardner said. “I don’t think anybody alive has any insight.”

The moment impeachment proceedings begin at the Assembly, Hochul would step in as acting governor. Cuomo only would return to office if the Senate acquitted him.A Cuomo spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Weakened Grip

Some lawmakers argue that keeping him in power could actually help them achieve more legislative victories as the April 1 budget deadline nears. Privately, some are weighing whether an emboldened Legislature could pounce on a weakened leader.

“There’s huge built-up resentment in the Legislature about how the governor has controlled the budget process, so the impetus on the part of legislators and advocates to take advantage of the governor’s relative weakness at the moment to put their priorities back into the budget is very strong,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of business group Partnership for New York City. “The leverage has shifted to the Legislature.”

The governor has final say over the budget, with lawmakers only able to remove or reduce spending with Cuomo’s approval unless they can muster the votes to override him, which Democrats now have in the Senate.Cuomo has another card to play as the Legislature debates a $193.3 billion spending plan for fiscal 2022: $12.6 billion in federal aid from the federal relief package that he can help dole out to supporters.

Saved by the Stimulus?

“The scandal could hurt him, but when you realize the president’s stimulus package has been passed, the impact of that on the state’s finances will be so positive that we will all look good in the budget process,” said Peoples-Stokes.

Cuomo has long prized delivering an on-time spending plan, which he has said is the bulwark to a functioning government. Before he took office in 2011, late budgets were commonplace in Albany. Cuomo made it a point to pass four consecutive on-time plans during his first term and cap spending increases. He has even tied lawmakers’ pay raises to meeting budget deadlines.

While technically a spending plan for the state, budget negotiations have allowed him to flex his muscle and push policy priorities like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, overhauling ethics rules, and altering rules for teacher tenure. Lawmakers also look upon the budget as a way to keep promises made to their constituents.

Last Sunday, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, called on Cuomo to resign, saying his scandals were a “daily distraction.” Heastie said the governor should “seriously consider” whether he can still be effective in office.

Democratic consultant Monica Klein, a longtime Cuomo critic said that one-two punch was particularly damaging, since Cuomo has to work with both leaders to put together the budget.

“This is a governor who wields his power to strong-arm legislators, especially around the budget negotiations, and instead the speaker and the majority leader are operating together without him,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andrew cuomo
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Agencies, Washington, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The US president’s words of encouragement came even as several countries around the world decided to bring in curbs to control a fresh resurgence of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
world news

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed the Quad summit as an attempt to copy the Nato model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
world news

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel that’s considering legislative proposals aimed at fostering competition in digital markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
All stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
world news

Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK foreign office warned that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
world news

Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Ahmad’s visit to India will coincide with the UK’s release of the government’s Integrated Review into its post-Brexit foreign policy priorities next week, which is widely expected to confirm a so-called Indo-Pacific tilt in favour of countries like India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
world news

'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The other Quad leaders expressed similar excitement and willingness to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
world news

'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Mario Draghi, who was sworn-in a month ago, also promised to intensify Italy's vaccination drive. The country's most recent estimate was for a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.8% this year, down only slightly from 9.5% in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
world news

NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
world news

Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest

AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
world news

Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:32 PM IST
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
world news

Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP