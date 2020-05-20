e-paper
Cyclone Amphan Updates: Bangladesh reports first death from cyclonic storm

A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers

world Updated: May 20, 2020 15:59 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Khulna, Bangladesh
A Bangladesh Red Crescent volunteer drowned Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers in the path of Cyclone Amphan, the organisation said.

“There were four of them on the boat when it sank,” Nurul Islam Khan, director of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme of the Bangladesh Red Crescent, told AFP.

Amphan, one of the fiercest cyclones in decades, began the landfall process on Wednesday afternoon with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge.

