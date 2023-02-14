Home / World News / Floods, landslides, houses swept amid Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand: Updates

Floods, landslides, houses swept amid Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand: Updates

Updated on Feb 14, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Cyclone Gabrielle top updates: Country's prime minister Chris Hipkins said, “It has been a big night for New Zealanders across the country, but particularly in the upper North Island.

Cyclone Gabrielle top updates: A view of a slip near a house on a clifftop caused by continuous bad weather as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches in Auckland, New Zealand.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history as Cyclone Gabrielle's landfall caused widespread flooding and landslides in the country forcing evacuations and stranding people on roof tops. New Zealand declared national emergencies after an earthquake in 2011 and when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Country's prime minister Chris Hipkins said, “It has been a big night for New Zealanders across the country, but particularly in the upper North Island ... a lot of families displaced, a lot of homes without power, extensive damage done across the country.”

Here are top updates on Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand:

1. Cyclone Gabrielle is 100 km (60 miles) east of Auckland, near the east coast of the New Zealand's North Island.

2. The severe storm is expected to move east-southeast, roughly parallel to the coast, Reuters reported.

3. New Zealand's minister of emergency management Kieran McAnulty, minister of emergency management said that New Zealand has now been through the worst of the storm, although more rain and high winds were expected.

4. Severe weather would extend to the upper South Island as the cyclone moved, the weather forecaster said.

5. Beach settlements have been evacuated as rivers continue to swell while manyy oads are closed, mobile phone services are down and some towns are cut off.

6. Photos and videos shared on social media showed people sitting on top of buildings surrounded by flood water as houses came under water.

new zealand
