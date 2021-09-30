Home / World News / Dallas apartment blast injures 8, including 4 firefighters
Three of the firefighters were critically injured. (Photo for representational purpose)
Three of the firefighters were critically injured. (Photo for representational purpose)
world news

Dallas apartment blast injures 8, including 4 firefighters

  • Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Dallas
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:22 AM IST

Eight people, including four firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in an explosion at an apartment complex in south Dallas, authorities said.

Three of the firefighters were critically injured.

Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

Besides the three firefighters listed in critical condition, a fourth firefighter and four civilians were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the statement. All occupants of the units involved were accounted for, it said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately determined and remained under investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.